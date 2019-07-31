Texans' Walter Palmore: Taken off NFI list
Palmore (undisclosed) was removed from Houston's non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Palmore appears to have fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The undrafted nose tackle out of Missouri will resume competing with Javier Edwards and Ira Savage-Lewis for a depth role.
