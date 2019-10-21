Mercilus recorded four tackles, half a sack, one quarterback hit and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 30-23 loss to Indianapolis in Week 7.

Mercilus recorded his first sack since Week 4 and leads the Texans with 5.5 for the season. The fumble recovery was his first to go along with four forced fumbles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories