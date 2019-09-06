Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Clowney replacement
Houston defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will use Mercilus as an edge pass rusher to make up for the loss of Jadeveon Clowney, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Crennel started the process during training camp and preseason games when Clowney was a holdout, so Mercilus should hit the ground running (or pass rushing) from the edge Week 1. He was used more in pass coverage last season, which played a role in him recording just four sacks. When he played a pass-rushing role previously, Mercilus recorded 37.5 sacks over a five-year stretch from 2012 to 2016.
