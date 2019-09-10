Mercilus made five tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and an interception in Monday's loss to the Saints.

Mercilus is being counted on to replace Jadeveon Clowney at outside linebacker, and he was outstanding. He strutted out his versatility, as he worked well in coverage and pass-rushing situations. This is an encouraging sign for the Texans, especially since it came against an accurate Drew Brees and a tough offensive line. Mercilus is a solid IDP pickup with a Week 2 matchup against rookie QB Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars on tap.