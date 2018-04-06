Mercilus (pectoral) should be healthy this spring, Aaron WIlson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral Week 5 last season, giving him six full months to recover before the start of the Texans' offseason workout program April 16. While it won't come as a surprise if he's limited at first, the 27-year-old pass rusher should be back at full strength long before training camp begins. Mercilus is entering the third season of a four-year, $25 million contract, standing out as a clear bargain compared to other productive pass rushers. He had only 10 tackles and one sack in five games last season, after piling up 105 tackles and 19.5 sacks in 31 games between 2015 and 2016 .