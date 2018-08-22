Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Expected back by season opener
Mercilus (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Patriots on Sept. 9, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed with Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site that several healthy players will be making their preseason debut Saturday against the Rams, but Mercilus was not among them. The outside linebacker, who has 38.5 sacks over 83 games with the Texans, has not practiced in over two weeks.
