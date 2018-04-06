Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Expected back for spring practice
Mercilus (pectoral) should be healthy this spring, Aaron WIlson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral Week 5 last season, giving him six full months to recover before the start of the Texans' offseason workout program April 16. While it won't come as a surprise if he's limited at first, the 27-year-old pass rusher should be back at full strength long before training camp begins. Mercilus is entering the third season of a four-year, $25 million contract, standing out as a clear bargain compared to other productive pass rushers. He had only 10 tackles and one sack in five games last season, after piling up 105 tackles and 19.5 sacks in 31 games between 2015 and 2016 .
More News
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Lands on IR•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Out for year with torn pectoral•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Out with chest injury•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Limited Thursday•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Logs first sack of season•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Disruptive in Saturday's playoff loss•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...