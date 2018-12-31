Mercilus had two tackles and assisted on a sack in Sunday's 20-3 win over Jacksonville.

Mercilus finished off a down year on an up note. Coming off a 2017 season shortened to five games by a pectoral injury, Mercilus didn't play in the preseason due to a hamstring injury and was slow to make an impact when he returned for the regular season. Mercilus managed to play all 16 games, something coach Bill O'Brien values, and was in on 75 percent of the defensive snaps, down from the 86 percent he played during his last full season. He'll enter 2019 with one season left on a four-year deal.