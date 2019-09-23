Mercilus had five tackles, two tackles for losses, a quarterback hit and a strip sack in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers in Week 3.

For the second week in a row, a turnover caused by Mercilus led to Houston's game-winning score. His strip sack of quarterback Phil Rivers caused a fumble recovered by teammate Zach Cunningham and led to Houston's third touchdown. He leads the team with four sacks, has caused three fumbles and owns an interception through three weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories