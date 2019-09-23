Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Forces turnover in win
Mercilus had five tackles, two tackles for losses, a quarterback hit and a strip sack in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers in Week 3.
For the second week in a row, a turnover caused by Mercilus led to Houston's game-winning score. His strip sack of quarterback Phil Rivers caused a fumble recovered by teammate Zach Cunningham and led to Houston's third touchdown. He leads the team with four sacks, has caused three fumbles and owns an interception through three weeks.
