Mercilus was a full participant at organized team activities this week after rehabbing from a torn pectoral muscle, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Mercilus, who was limited to just five games in 2017, will help solidify the Texans' pass rush. The lack of quarterback pressure due to the absences of Mercilus and J.J. Watt (back) contributed to a porous pass defense, which ranked 21st in the NFL.