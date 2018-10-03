Mercilus had one tackle, a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits in Houston's Week 4 win over Indianapolis.

These were Mercilus' first quarterback hits of the season. He missed all of preseason with a hamstring injury, but any rust should have worn off by now, four games into the regular season. The silver lining is that both J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney are starting to be disruptive, which could open lanes to the quarterback for Mercilus.