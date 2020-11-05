The Texans placed Mercilus on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mercilus was placed on the list due to coming into close contact with Jacob Martin, who tested positive for the virus Thursday. Mercilus will need to reside on the list for at least five days, meaning he won't be available for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. In his stead, Jonathan Greenard, Brennan Scarlett and Kyle Emanuel (concussion) would be in line to handle outside linebacker duties for the contest.