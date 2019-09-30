Mercilus recorded two tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and forced a fumble in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

Mercilus recorded a sack for the fourth straight contest and leads the Texans in that category with five over the first four weeks. That's as many as he had over the last two seasons (21 games).

