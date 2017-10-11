Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Lands on IR
Mercilus (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mercilus needed season-ending surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle, so this move was expected. The Texans will need to replace his strong pass-rush presence, so they signed Lamarr Houston, who notched eight sacks for the Bears in 2015 -- his last 16-game season.
