Mercilus was limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Mercilus was added to the injury report Thursday due to an ankle ailment. A key defensive contributor, the veteran linebacker has logged 10 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble through the first quarter of the season. His status for Friday's practice will be a determining factor for whether he suits up Sunday against the Chiefs.

