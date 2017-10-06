Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Limited Thursday
Mercilus was limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.
Mercilus was added to the injury report Thursday due to an ankle ailment. A key defensive contributor, the veteran linebacker has logged 10 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble through the first quarter of the season. His status for Friday's practice will be a determining factor for whether he suits up Sunday against the Chiefs.
