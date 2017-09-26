Mercilus recorded his first sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Pats to go along with five solo tackles and a forced fumble.

Mercilus' sack of Tom Brady mid-way through the second quarter led to a fumble that was recovered and taken to pay dirt by teammate Jadeveon Clowney. The 27-year-old was one of two Texans' defenders to see the field for all 65 defensive snaps. He will look to carry his momentum into Week 4's tilt against the Titans.