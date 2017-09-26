Play

Mercilus recorded his first sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Pats to go along with five solo tackles and a forced fumble.

Mercilus' sack of Tom Brady mid-way through the second quarter led to a fumble that was recovered and taken to pay dirt by teammate Jadeveon Clowney. The 27-year-old was one of two Texans' defenders to see the field for all 65 defensive snaps. He will look to carry his momentum into Week 4's tilt against the Titans.

More News
