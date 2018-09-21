Mercilus continues to work his way back from a strained hamstring, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. The linebacker has zero sacks and five tackles through two games.

Mercilus has gotten off to a slow start after missing all of preseason with a hamstring injury, but defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel sees improvement. "He's gotten better. Because he's rusty in the first game, but he's improving every week as well. We talk about knocking rust off, and he's knocking his rust off and he's getting his take-off better, his counter moves and things like that. So, every week, we should see some progress," said Crennel. With opponents double-teaming J.J. Watt, a healthy Mercilus will be in position to apply pressure on quarterbacks and possibly accrue sacks.