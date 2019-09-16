Mercilus had two tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars in Week 2.

Mercilus' second forced fumble, recovered by J.J. Watt on Jacksonville's 11-yard line, led to Houston's lone touchdown. The performance was his first multi-sack game since 2016. No longer limited to dropping back in coverage, Mercilus is allowed to focus on getting to the quarterback in 2019, a return to the type of player he was from 2012 to 2016 when had a combined 37.5 sacks. Through two weeks in 2019, Mercilus has seven tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.