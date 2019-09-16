Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Makes impact again
Mercilus had two tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars in Week 2.
Mercilus' second forced fumble, recovered by J.J. Watt on Jacksonville's 11-yard line, led to Houston's lone touchdown. The performance was his first multi-sack game since 2016. No longer limited to dropping back in coverage, Mercilus is allowed to focus on getting to the quarterback in 2019, a return to the type of player he was from 2012 to 2016 when had a combined 37.5 sacks. Through two weeks in 2019, Mercilus has seven tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...