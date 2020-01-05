Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Makes impact in playoff win
Mercilus recorded four tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits and forced a fumble in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.
Early in the fourth quarter, Mercilus dislodged the ball from quarterback Josh Allen, which was recovered by teammate Jacob Martin and set up Houston's second score in its comeback victory. It was the fifth forced fumble of the year for Mercilus, who has thrived in the role once held by Jadeveon Clowney.
