Mercilus had a sack and a forced fumble during Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Lions.

With Jadeveon Clowney holding out and not playing during the preseason, Mercilus has stepped into an edge rusher role and made his presence felt in limited playing time. Head coach Bill O'Brien indicated he's going to move Mercilus around this season in an effort to create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. That means even with Clowney, who is expected to report in time for the regular season, Mercilus could return to being an IDP candidate, as he was in 2016 and 2017 when he had 19.5 sacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories