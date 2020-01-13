Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Minimal impact in playoff loss
Mercilus had one tackle and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.
Mercilus ended what is considered a successful season on a down note, as did the rest of the Houston defense which at one point allowed seven consecutive touchdown drives to Kansas City. He played a full 16-game schedule for the second straight season and proved himself a worthy successor to Jadeveon Clowney on the edge. Mercilus had 48 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. All that production earned him four additional years, so he'll patrol the edge and opponents' backfields in 2020.
