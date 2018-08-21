Mercilus didn't practice Monday due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The report gives us more information about Mercilus' injury, which was first reported as "undisclosed" followed by a "soft-tissue" injury. Learning the body part advances the story. He hasn't practiced for the last two weeks nor appeared in either of the first two preseason games.

