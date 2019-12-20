Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Named Pro Bowl alternate
Mercilus has been named a Pro Bowl alternate, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mercilus is having a nice season during what is his walk year, improving his value in the pending free agency market. The 29-year-old edge player has 5.5 sacks, forced four fumbles (recovered one), and has two interceptions.
