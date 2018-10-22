Mercilus had four tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars.

Mericlus had a breakout game Week 7 after recording just 13 tackles over the first six weeks. Whether or not a preseason strained hamstring and/or last year's torn pectoral muscle has limited Mercilus, Sunday's outing was a promising sign for the rest of the season.