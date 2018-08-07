Mercilus is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Chiefs due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mercilus has been held out of practice the last few days, and while he will likely be out through the rest of the week, the injury is not believed to be serious. Mercilus' is coming off a season-ending pectoral tear he suffered in October, so the Texans are going to take every precautionary measure necessary with the linebacker this preseason.