Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Out for year with torn pectoral
Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral muscle Sunday and will undergo season-ending surgery, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is likely the worst-case scenario for Mercilus, who went down in the game's opening minutes. With teammate J.J. Watt (tibia) also out for the remainder of the year, the Texans will have major adjustments to make on the defensive side of the ball in preparation for a Week 6 date with the Browns.
