Mercilus left Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a chest injury and will not return.

It's a tough blow for the Houston defense, with Mercilus serving as one of their top linebackers. The Texans will likely have a more specific update on Mercilus' injury later in the week, but Ufomba Kamalu will likely take on more snaps at outside linebacker in his absence.

