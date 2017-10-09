Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Out with chest injury
Mercilus left Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a chest injury and will not return.
It's a tough blow for the Houston defense, with Mercilus serving as one of their top linebackers. The Texans will likely have a more specific update on Mercilus' injury later in the week, but Ufomba Kamalu will likely take on more snaps at outside linebacker in his absence.
More News
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Limited Thursday•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Logs first sack of season•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Disruptive in Saturday's playoff loss•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Two sacks in Saturday's win•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Two sacks in return to lineup•
-
Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...