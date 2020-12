Mercilus was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test for the virus, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mercilus won't play in Sunday's game against the Bengals. Depending on when he tested positive for the virus, Mercilus may not play in next week's game against the Titans, either. Jonathan Greenard and Jacob Martin are candidates to take over as the starting outside linebacker, although both players should get plenty of tread until Mercilus returns.