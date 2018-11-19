Mercilus recorded three tackles (two solo), including one sack, in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Mercilus has had a relatively disappointing season by his standards. Averaging just over two tackles per game, he's on pace for the lowest season totals in tackles and sacks since his rookie year (save for his injury-shortened 2017 season). Looking ahead, he'll aim to maintain his strong play from Week 11 into Week 12 as the Texans take on Tennessee.