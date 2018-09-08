Mercilus (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday against the Patriots.

Mercilus will start at outside linebacker in the season opener. He can add a sustained pass rush to the Texans' defensive front, as he had 19.5 sacks between the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Mercilus only played five games last season due to a pectoral injury and made 10 tackles and one sack. The 28-year-old could be a sleeper IDP pick due to his lack of fantasy production lately.