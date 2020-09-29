Mercilus had four tackles, one for a loss, in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers in Week 3.
Mercilus has been quiet to open the season. Sunday's tackle for a loss was his first of the season, and he's yet to register a quarterback hit. Mercilus signed a four-year contract extension during the offseason, so more is expected of him.
