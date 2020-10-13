Mercilus had one tackle, a sack, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.
The fumble recovery was Mercilus' first of the season and led the Texans' final score. He has just 13 tackles over five games, but Mercilus has three sacks the last two weeks.
