Mercilus has not practiced in over a week while dealing with a soft-tissue injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The injury was earlier described as undisclosed, so "soft-tissue" represents a bit more detail, though not much. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Mercilus is being managed and "doing fine." There is no word on his availability for Saturday's preseason tilt against the 49ers, though it's safe to assume Houston will exercise precaution with one of its defensive stars.