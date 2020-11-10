Mercilus (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 30-year-old was placed on the COVID-19 list last week as a close contact of the COVID-positive Jacob Martin, but he's now back on the active roster after clearing the league protocols. Mercilus has three sacks through seven games and should reclaim his starting role at outside linebacker for the Texans.
