Mercilus (hamstring) returned to the field and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports. "It feels good to be back with the team and be back against the Patriots, that's the goal," Mercilus said. "I'm ready to go out there and run and make plays. I don't think I've dropped off.

Mercilus landed on injured reserve halfway through last season suffering a torn pectoral muscle. He then returned to action in training camp but missed time due to a "soft-tissue" injury. However, it seems as if the veteran linebacker is feeling optimistic about his current status and is hopeful to take the field Sunday.