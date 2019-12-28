Play

Mercilus signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension with $24.5 million guaranteed with the Texans on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans have counted on Mercilus this season following the trade of Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle and J.J. Watt (pectoral) landing on IR. Mercilus has answered the call, recording 48 tackles, 7.5 sacks -- his highest total since 2016 -- and four forced fumbles. The 2012 first-round pick will avoid free agency in March, as he's locked down through the 2023 season.

