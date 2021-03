Mercilus restructured his contract with the Texans to convert 2022-23 into voidable years, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mercilus' base salary for 2021 is being restructured into a bonus, which will free up some cap space for Houston, but the biggest change is that he's now set to become a free agent last offseason. After playing out the 2021 campaign, which will mark his 10th season with the Texans, the veteran linebacker will have to either move on or negotiate a re-signing.