Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Shows out Monday
Mercilus recorded five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks across 47 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Titans.
Mercilus has had a nose for the quarterback the past two weeks, recording 2.5 sacks during that span. He'll take on the Browns next, who have allowed 35 sacks this season, which is seventh-highest in the league.
