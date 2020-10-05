Mercilus recorded four tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Vikings.

Mercilus got off to a slow start this season with no sacks and no quarterback pressures through the first three games, but it appears he may have shaken off the rust Sunday, although Kirk Cousins has been sacked on 9.1 percent of his dropbacks -- fifth-most in the league. We know this is in Mercilus' arsenal, though, as he's coming off a 7.5-sack season in 2019. He'll set his sights on Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars in Week 5, which should be another favorable matchup.