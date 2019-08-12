Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Will move around
Mercilus is expected to line up at various spots, the Texans' official site reports.
Houston defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel addressed the assembled media following practice and hopes moving Mercilus around creates an opportunity for him to earn more sacks. "Whitney is one of those guys that - he had 12 sacks a couple of years ago - He's the ultimate team guy and he will do whatever we ask him to do and I think that we are going to try to move him around a little bit more this year than we did last year and see what that does for him," Crennel said. Health may have contributed to Mercilus recording just four sacks in 2018. After missing 11 games in 2017 due to a pectoral injury, he was saddled by a preseason hamstring injury that lingered into the regular season.
