Mercilus will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Browns, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mercilus missed Week 9's win over the Jaguars while sitting on the reserve COVID-19 list. He did not contract the virus but was determined to be in close contact with Jacob Martin, who tested positive. Mercilus started the season slowly but has picked up in recent weeks. He has three sacks and four quarterback hits with one sack nullified by a penalty.