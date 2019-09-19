Play

Mercilus was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mercilus recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hits and two tackles during Houston's 13-12 win over Jacksonville. This marks the second time he's won the weekly award. Through two weeks, the edge rusher has three sacks and one interception.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories