Anderson (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.
Anderson's participation at practice this week fluctuated and he even sat out Friday's final session, but he now appears to be ready to go for Houston's Week 11 contest with Arizona. The rookie has compiled seven tackles, including a sack, over the Texans' last three games following their bye week.
