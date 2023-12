Anderson (ankle) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

The third-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is now in line to play in Sunday's affair after beginning the Texans' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs. Anderson has started all 13 games he's appeared in for Houston in his rookie year, recording 42 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.