Anderson was named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, had a strong rookie season. He recorded 45 tackles, 67 quarterback pressures, seven sacks, one pass defensed and a blocked field goal over 15 games, He and Jonathan Greenard (15 sacks) were a disruptive tandem on each end of the defensive front.