Anderson registered 1.0 sacks and a pass defense during the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Anderson was quiet for most of Week 8, but he took down Mac Jones for a 10-yard sack late in the fourth quarter for his first tackle of the game. Anderson is up to 5.0 sacks through seven regular-season games, which is tied for 12th most in the NFL, and he is on track to surpass his sack total from 2024 (11.0 sacks in 14 regular-season games).