Anderson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's divisional round matchup with the Ravens.
Anderson was either limited or unavailable for each of Houston's practice sessions this week, but he'll be ready to go for Saturday's contest with Baltimore. The rookie recorded three tackles, including a sack, in the Texans' wild-card round win over the Browns and he'll look to get to Lamar Jackson in the divisional round.
