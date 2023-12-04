Anderson recorded five tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos in Week 13.

Anderson had the type of impact game Houston expected when it selected him third overall in the 2023 Draft. The rookie edge rusher had plenty of quarterback pressures and hits, but Anderson's sack total lagged. The two QB takedowns Sunday give him 5.0 for the season.