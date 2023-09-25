Anderson collected four tackles, two quarterback hits and blocked a field-goal attempt in Sunday's 37-17 win over Jacksonville.

Anderson was a disruptive force Week 3. In addition to getting to quarterback Trevor Lawrence twice, the rookie lineman blocked Brandon McManus' 51-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter, the rookie's first block in the NFL. The Texans took over at the Jaguars' 41-yard line and scored a touchdown -- a 10-point swing -- to take a 14-0, Anderson has 13 tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits through three games.