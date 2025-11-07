Anderson (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Anderson ended Week 10 prep with a full practice Friday and has been cleared to play after working through a minor quadriceps injury. The third-year pass rusher has recorded a sack in three consecutive games, and his 6.0 sacks (through eight regular-season games) leads the Texans and is tied for 11th most in the NFL.