Texans' Will Anderson: Cleared to play vs. Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Anderson ended Week 10 prep with a full practice Friday and has been cleared to play after working through a minor quadriceps injury. The third-year pass rusher has recorded a sack in three consecutive games, and his 6.0 sacks (through eight regular-season games) leads the Texans and is tied for 11th most in the NFL.
